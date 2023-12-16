Watch Now
Smokey Robinson returning to The Venetian in April

Smokey Robinson
Posted at 10:52 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 01:52:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Smokey Robinson is "Cruisin'" into the valley and returning to The Venetian Theatre.

Casino officials announced the singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform on April 24, 26, and 27, with all shows starting at 8:30 p.m.

Robinson founded The Miracles in high school, which was Berry Gordy's first vocal group. It was Gordy's suggestion that led to starting the Motown Record dynasty.

Some of Robinson's hit songs include "Shop Around", "You've Really Got A Hold On Me", "Ooo Baby Baby", "The Tracks of My Tears", and "More Love". Over his music career, which has spanned six decades, Robinson has more than 4,000 songs to his credit and he continues to perform.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

