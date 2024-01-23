Smith Center hosting Las Vegas high school drumline contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith Center is looking for the best high school drumline in Southern Nevada and is hosting a contest to name the 2024 Las Vegas Drumline of the Year.

It's open to high school marching bands, who can submit one video of their best drumline performance from this past season or a sizzle reel compilation highlighting their top moments of 2023. The video can't be longer than three minutes and must be submitted by Feb. 2.

Contest entries will be posted to The Smith Center Facebook page on Feb. 6 and fans are asked to like and share their favorite video entries. The top three schools with the most likes and shares will then be judged by a panel of experts and the winner will. be announced by Feb. 16.

The winning drumline will not only win the 2024 Las Vegas Drumline of the Year award. They will also win up to 25 tickets to see DRUMline Live at The Smith Center on Feb. 27 and get to meet select musicians and performers.

You can learn more, including how to enter, here.