Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Slipknot, Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor ready to rock Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Corey Taylor
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 19:25:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Slipknot's Corey Taylor is coming to the valley to promote his second solo album, which is called "CMF2".

He's scheduled to stop at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Sept. 29. According to a Twitter post, Taylor said he'll be playing songs from CMFT, Slipknot, Stone Sour, and more.

"My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from," Taylor said. "This album is more where we're going." Taylor said.

The Las Vegas stop is part of a world tour that includes 28 U.S. concerts as well as nine dates in Europe including the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Tickets to the Las Vegas show are on sale now and start at $35.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH