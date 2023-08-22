Slack Key Guitar player John Cruz returning to "Ninth Island"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruz is ready to bring his songs to the "Ninth Island".

He was won multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards, which is like a Hawaiian Grammy award. He also wrote a song on the Grammy-award winning album "Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2."

His album "Acoustic Soul" is also considered one of the best-selling Hawaii records of all time.

Cruz is scheduled to perform at Sunset Station's Sunset Side Lawn on Sept. 16 with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $33.