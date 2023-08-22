Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Slack Key Guitar player John Cruz returning to "Ninth Island"

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
John Cruz
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 15:59:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruz is ready to bring his songs to the "Ninth Island".

He was won multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards, which is like a Hawaiian Grammy award. He also wrote a song on the Grammy-award winning album "Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2."

His album "Acoustic Soul" is also considered one of the best-selling Hawaii records of all time.

Cruz is scheduled to perform at Sunset Station's Sunset Side Lawn on Sept. 16 with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $33.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH