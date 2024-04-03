Skyline project set to open in southwest Las Vegas in late 2025, early 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new dining and entertainment destination is heading to southwest Las Vegas.

HUKL Investments, HUKL Hospitality, and Steelman Partners are working on plans for the Skyline project.

The $50 million campus will be located off the 215 near the Flamingo Road exit.

The grand entrance will feature a patisserie and chocolate shop, a gourmet hand-carved sandwich shop, lunch café, and retail wine shop. Guests can also access the basement level, which will house a private wine cellar and tasting rooms.

The second level will have an event center, which will be able to host weddings, parties, business events, and celebrations.

The third floor will be a steakhouse.

"As the world of entertainment shifts towards offering more immersive and experiential experiences, the Skyline project stands as a testament to the power of innovative design. It's a narrative of how a single building can encapsulate the spirit of an era where architecture and design are not just about creating spaces but about crafting stories and experiences that resonate on a profound level," Steelman Partners officials said on their website. "The anticipation around the development of Skyline underscores a shared excitement for this new chapter in Las Vegas's story."

Construction is planned to start sometime this year and is expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026.