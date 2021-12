LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ski season has arrived in the Las Vegas area. Lee Canyon is celebrating a partial opening of its ski resort as it opened its Rabbit Peak quad chairlift today.

The facility received 17 inches of snow from a recent storm, helping it open some trails to skiers.

Food and beverage amenities will also be open.

Tickets for the lift start at $29 and can be purchased online.

Lee Canyon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.