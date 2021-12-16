After 17 inches of snow in 24 hours, Lee Canyon to partially open on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 17 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon over the past 24 hours, the resort is partially opening on Friday.

The Rabbit Peak quad chair, which serves beginner terrain, will open at 9 a.m., according to Lee Canyon. Amenities like Brewin' Burro Coffee House, Bristlecone Bar and the Bighorn Grill will also open Friday.

Opening dates for the Bluebird and Sherwood chairs will be announced in the coming days, according to a press release.

Gear rentals and lessons will be available, too. Visitors should reserve their rentals online in advance, a resort spokesperson said.

Daily tickets can be purchased online for $29. Season passholders were asked to have their 2021-22 pass before heading to the chairlift. Parking reservations will not be required this year, the release states.

State and county COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect, including the mandatory wearing of face masks while indoors at the resort.

Lee Canyon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

