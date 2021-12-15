First major winter storm of the season dumps 7+ inches of snow at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 7 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon during the first major winter storm of the season on Tuesday — and a few more are expected before it's over.

Between 8 to 12 inches of snow were expected to fall in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas office.

The team at Lee Canyon worked through the storm preparing the popular skiing and snowboarding destination to open for the season.

UPDATE: The storm added around 7" so far and our team's been working through it all.❄️ We can't wait to welcome our #community back this season. Please stay tuned - opening updates are coming very soon.#loveleecanyon #yourbackyardescape pic.twitter.com/Wh1yKPckJA — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) December 15, 2021

"Please stay tuned — opening dates are coming very soon," according to a tweet from Lee Canyon.