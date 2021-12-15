Watch
First major winter storm of the season dumps 7+ inches of snow at Lee Canyon

Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 01:08:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 7 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon during the first major winter storm of the season on Tuesday — and a few more are expected before it's over.

Between 8 to 12 inches of snow were expected to fall in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas office.

The team at Lee Canyon worked through the storm preparing the popular skiing and snowboarding destination to open for the season.

"Please stay tuned — opening dates are coming very soon," according to a tweet from Lee Canyon.

