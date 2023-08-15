Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne playing limited engagement at The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Doctor My Eyes', 'Running On Empty', and 'Somebody's Baby' is bringing his talents to Las Vegas valley.

Jackson Browne is scheduled to perform a limited five-show engagement at The Venetian in October.

Browne's debut album came out in 1972 and since then, he has released 14 studio albums, four collections of live performances, two "best of" compliations, two DVDs and several single recordings. His latest album is called "Downhill From Everywhere" and it was released in July 2021.

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $55.