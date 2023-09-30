Watch Now
Simulated skydiving experience coming to Downtown Las Vegas

Aero Vegas, CrashNBurn
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 20:14:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Skydiving is coming to Downtown Las Vegas ... sort of.

Officials are getting ready to open CrashNBurn and Aero Vegas and will be located on the top floor at 450 Fremont Street.

According to the company, Aero Vegas will be the world's first rooftop open-air wind tunnel and will simulate the rush of skydiving and allow guests to float while being able to see the Las Vegas skyline.

CrashNBurn will be a bar and restaurant with a patio overlooking Fremont Street. At night, officials said it turns in a nightclub for guests 21 and older.

Both are scheduled to open later this fall.

