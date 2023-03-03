Watch Now
Silverton Casino offering free beer, wine and cocktails for your birthday

Beer tap
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:25:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating your birthday with a bang.

The Silverton Casino is now offering a Birthday Happy Hour at the Shady Grove Lounge.

During your birthday month, you can reserve one night for you and 12 of your friends to celebrate.

You will receive complimentary draft beers, well cocktails, and house wine for up to two hours.

Friends can also enjoy Birthday Happy Hour specials.

Celebrations can be scheduled Thursdays through Mondays after 4 p.m. and reservations must be made at least one day in advance.

Guests must also be 21 and older to visit Shady Grove Lounge and will be required to present a valid ID when they arrive.

