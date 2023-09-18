Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's fundraising gala returns to MGM Grand Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation is once again using star power to raise money for a good cause.

The Event, returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Entertainers scheduled to appear and/or perform this year include Joel McHale, John Legend, Dan + Shay, DJ Pee.WW aka Andreson .Paak, Jennifer Hudson, and Ray Romano.

"We raised the bar last year and The Third Event promises to do the same," O'Neal said. "I'm so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids' lives. I'm also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let's make this another night to remember!"

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7. Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation, which services children in Las Vegas and Atlanta. To date, The Event has raised more than $6 million to help support construction of youth athletic courts and fields, Shaq's annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday programs, and more. This year's proceeds will also support the construction of a new joint facility, which will house a Boys & Girls Club and a Communities In Schools Alumni Center in Las Vegas.