Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Shakespeare on the Plaza performances start Thursday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Shakespeare on the Plaza
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 19:33:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Bard of Avon" is coming to Henderson.

City officials said William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest" will be put on thanks to actors with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival. This "magical adaptation" will also feature master illusionist Rod Raven.

There will be six nights of performances, which you can see below. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online at cityofhenderson.com.

  • May 18
  • May 19
  • May 20
  • May 25
  • May 26
  • May 27

Friday performances will include a brief "talk back" session after the show. The city said audiences will hear directly from the actors about Shakespeare, the play and future plans for the festival.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH