Shakespeare on the Plaza performances start Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Bard of Avon" is coming to Henderson.

City officials said William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest" will be put on thanks to actors with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival. This "magical adaptation" will also feature master illusionist Rod Raven.

There will be six nights of performances, which you can see below. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online at cityofhenderson.com.



May 18

May 19

May 20

May 25

May 26

May 27

Friday performances will include a brief "talk back" session after the show. The city said audiences will hear directly from the actors about Shakespeare, the play and future plans for the festival.