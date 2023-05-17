Shakespeare on the Plaza performances start Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Bard of Avon" is coming to Henderson.
City officials said William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest" will be put on thanks to actors with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival. This "magical adaptation" will also feature master illusionist Rod Raven.
There will be six nights of performances, which you can see below. Tickets are $15 and can be bought online at cityofhenderson.com.
- May 18
- May 19
- May 20
- May 25
- May 26
- May 27
Friday performances will include a brief "talk back" session after the show. The city said audiences will hear directly from the actors about Shakespeare, the play and future plans for the festival.
Shakespeare like you've never seen before! 🎭 The Nevada Shakespeare Festival returns to the Water Street Plaza with a captivating interpretation of The Tempest. Be sure to get your tickets!— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 16, 2023
📅 May 18-20 & May 25-27 | 7:30pm
👉 For more info, visit: https://t.co/Mx8M8BzknU pic.twitter.com/LhAcc0kkeK