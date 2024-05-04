Shaggy, Dane Cook, Brian Regan, Billy Currington coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another busy week in entertainment news across the valley as another batch of entertainers announce new performances across Las Vegas.

Channel 13 is taking a closer look at this week's announcements.

Live Nation, Palms Casino Resort

Shaggy - Palms Casino Resort - Palms Pool

Mr. "Boombastic" is hitting a valley pool for an upcoming performance.

Reggae icon Shaggy is scheduled to take the stage at the Palms Pool on Friday, Aug. 2.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Event organizers said the event is for those that are 21 and up.

Live Nation, Palms Casino Resort

Dane Cook - Palms Casino Resort - Pearl Theater

Comedian Dane Cook is heading to the Palms and is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Theater on Friday, Aug. 30.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.

Leavitt Wells - Netflix

Brian Regan - Venetian Resort - The Summit Showroom

Comedian Brian Regan is returning to The Summit Showroom at The Venetian for two weekends in 2024.

He's scheduled to perform on Friday, Aug. 2, Saturday, Aug. 3, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

The Venetian Theatre

Mike Epps - Venetian Resort - Venetian Theatre

Actor and comedian Mike Epps is performing at the Venetian this weekend and has announced two additional show dates, "due to popular demand."

The new shows are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21.

Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation, Palms Casino Resort

Billy Currington - Palms Casino Resort - Pearl Theater

Country artist Billy Currington is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Tickets start at $65 and are on sale now.

Live Nation, Palms Casino Resort

Stephen Sanchez, The Brook & The Bluff - Palms Casino Resort - Pearl Theater

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Tuesday, Sept. 10. It's to promote his album, Angel Face (Club Deluxe), which features songs like "The Other Side" and "Until I Found You".

He'll be taking the stage along with special guest The Brook & The Bluff.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

Live Nation, House of Blues

Testament, Kreator, Possessed - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues

Metal bands Testament and Kreator are coming to the House of Blues.

The North American "Klash of the Titans" tour kicks off in Reno before stopping in Las Vegas on Sept. 13. According to a press release, special guests for the Las Vegas date includes Possessed, a metal band from the Bay Area.

"This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies, Possessed, opening the show so get there early," Testament band members said in a press release.

"From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can't wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there," Kreator bandmates said.

Tickets are on sale now.

Live Nation, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Young Miko - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - BleauLive Theater

Puerto Ric's Young Miko is about to go on on a 19-date tour across the United states to support her debut album, att. It debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.

She'll be stopping by the BleauLive Theater on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tickets are on sale now.