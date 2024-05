LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of your favorite characters from Sesame Street are ready to "Say Hello".

Sesame Street Live! is coming to Las Vegas.

The show features fan-favorites like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more for "a day of dancing, singing and fun surprises."

The tour stops at the Orleans Arena on June 1, 2024 and the show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.50.

You can learn more here.