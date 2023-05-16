Santana announces return to House of Blues residency for 11th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carlos Santana will be returning to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for his 11th year of performances.

Following his collapse during a Michigan show last year, Santana will be returning to continue his residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM.

The residency will feature several performances in the months of May, September, and November each, all scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the following show dates are all on sale now at the House of Blues website.



May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28

Sept. 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17

Nov. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

According to a news release from the House of Blues, tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana currently start at $99.50, not including applicable fees.