Carlos Santana 'feeling better' after collapsing from dehydration at Michigan concert

Roberto Finizio
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 16:12:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carlos Santana is reportedly feeling better after collapsing at a Michigan concert, according to an Instagram post by his wife Cindy Blackman Santana and a statement from his team.

“Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well!” Blackman said.

Blackman went on to explain the cause of Santana’s collapse, echoing the same conclusion as the statement from his team. Santana was diagnosed with heat exhaustion and dehydration, as it was allegedly 100 degrees on stage, and 114 degrees under the lights.

“So that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!” Blackman said in an Instagram post.

According to reporting by our sister station Fox 17, Santana had been performing for about 40 minutes at the time he collapsed. The audience at the concert was then told that the rest of the show was canceled.

