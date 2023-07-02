Watch Now
Sammy Hagar & The Circle ready to rock the Palms

Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jul 01, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sammy Hagar and his rock supergroup, The Circle, are ready to rock the Pearl Theater at the Palms.

His group includes Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer and Van Halen alum Michael Anthony, GRAMMY-award winning drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar's longtime bandmate Vic Johnson.

Event organizers said fans can expect an "ever-changing setlist" that features more than five decades of rock anthems including "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Father Time", and "I Can't Drive 55".

The band is scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 15 with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.

