Sammy Hagar getting ready to open Sammy's Island at Palms Pool in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Van Halen frontman and rock legend Sammy Hagar is opening another food destination in Las Vegas.

On May 17, the doors are scheduled to open at Sammy's Island at the Palms Casino Resort.

"Sammy's Island is something I've dreamed about for years and the pool at Palms is the perfect location for it," Hagar said in a press release. "In addition to their Pearl Theater being one of my favorite places to play, the Palms has a gorgeous pool deck with multiple pools and a stage for live music, which is undergoing a total transformation into Sammy's Island. I couldn't be more grateful to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the entire team at the Palms for making this dream a reality."

Sammy's Island will be at the pool and open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a press release, it will feature cabanas, daybeds, a pool island, and poolside restaurant.

Each bar will have a "unique spirits experience", including a Tiki bar with cocktails featuring Hagar's Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, which is part of a partnership with fellow rocker Rick Springfield, and flights of Santo Tequila and Santo Mezquila, a brand that's part of a partnership with Guy Fieri.

Food items on the menu at Sammy's Island will include a Baja breakfast burrito, chicken wings, quesadillas, poke bowls, and various salads.

The venue will also host live poolside events during the summer with a variety of musical acts.

Hagar has already opened a Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip and Sammy's Beach Bar and Grill at Harry Reid International Airport.