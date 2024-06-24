Sammy Hagar expanding Birthday Bash to Las Vegas in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sammy Hagar is expanding his 34th annual Birthday Bash to Las Vegas.

This year, the rocker is turning 77 years old and will take the stage for special concerts on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

"Every year, we try to do something a little different with the birthday bash shows to accommodate the tens of thousands of requests," Hagar said. "So this year, this should help a few thousands more people be a part of the birthday shows and the island the Palms closing for the winter, it's a double celebration in Las Vegas."

The lineup for this year's concerts includes bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Each year, the birthday bases are an open invitation for Hagar's friends so there are always surprises to the lineup — announced and unannounced.

The Las Vegas concerts will be at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.