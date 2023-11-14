Sammy Hagar bringing 'Best Of All Worlds' tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and roller Sammy Hagar is returning to the valley with his "The Best Of All Worlds" tour.

According to a press release, Hagar will be joined on-stage by Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Joe Satriani along with special guest, Loverboy.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the '04 Best of Both Worlds Tour. With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years," Hagar said. "We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high-fived like let's do it. We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

The tour is scheduled to stop by the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 9, 2024.

Artist fans will have access to a presale on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. while Live Nation and AXS customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. All presales end on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on schedule to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.