Ryan Adams & The Cardinals hitting the road for North American tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Adams & The Cardinals are flying all over North America for a new tour following a 10-year hiatus.

Adams signed a recording contract with Lost Highway Records and in 2004, he formed the band alongside guitarist Neal Casal, bassist Chris Feinstein and drummer Brad Pemberton.

They've released multiple albums over the yeras including "Cold Roses", "Jackson City Nights", "Easy Tiger", and "Cardinology".

The band is scheduled to perform at The Chelsea and The Cosmopolitan on Oct.13.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $26.