Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals hitting the road for North American tour

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Ryan Adam & The Cardinals
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 14:07:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Adams & The Cardinals are flying all over North America for a new tour following a 10-year hiatus.

Adams signed a recording contract with Lost Highway Records and in 2004, he formed the band alongside guitarist Neal Casal, bassist Chris Feinstein and drummer Brad Pemberton.

They've released multiple albums over the yeras including "Cold Roses", "Jackson City Nights", "Easy Tiger", and "Cardinology".

The band is scheduled to perform at The Chelsea and The Cosmopolitan on Oct.13.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $26.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH