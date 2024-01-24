Ronald McDonald House announces Runnin' For The House 5K, pantry food drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ronald McDonald House is getting ready for another year of events raising money to help families in need.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the 20th Annual Runnin' for the House 5K and 1M Fun Walk is scheduled for April 13 at Floyd Lamb Park. The race is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

You can register now to get early bird pricing, which is $30 and that includes your race entry, a wristband, one pair of red and white striped socks, a McDonald's pancake breakfast voucher, and a finisher's medal. You can learn more here.

The Ronald McDonald House is also hosting a Fill the Pantry Food Drive at participating Smith's Food & Drug locations across the valley. That's on Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. While you're shopping, you can pick up a few of the organization's wish list items or donate a Smith's gift card, which will be given to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House throughout the year and help them offset food costs.

Some of the items on the nonprofit's wish list includes single-serve food items like juice boxes, chicken salad, fruit snacks, Pop Tarts, and popcorn, regular food items like vegetable oil, cake mix, condiments, and pasta, and house supplies like Lysol spray and wipes, 13 gallon trash bags, Ziploc bags, paper towels, Tupperware, travel-sized hand lotions, and travel-sized toothpaste.

You can learn more here.