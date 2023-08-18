Rock band Story Of The Year coming to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another rock band is coming to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for an anniversary tour.

This time, it's Story Of The Year. The band's debut album, "Page Avenue", came out in 2003.

"Page Avenue is such a special album in so many ways," vocalist Dan Marsala said. "It has grown to be the definitive album. When we were writing Page Avenue, we were just kids making the music that we loved. We had no idea that 20 years later, these songs would still mean so much to us and to millions of other people all around the world."

The album was ceritified Gold in April 2004 and then Platinum in March 2023. It is one of the first post-hardcore albums to reach those milestones.

"Page Avenue was the soundtrack to so many people's lives," guitarist Ryan Phillips said. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this pivotal record by getting out there and performing it for all of our incredible fans."

Story Of The Year will be at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Nov. 5. Tickets are on sale now and start at $33.