LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The classic rock group Night Ranger is coming to the valley.

The group has sold more than 17 million albums and is best known for songs like "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", and "(You Can Still) Rock In America".

The band is scheduled to perform at The STRAT Theater on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $75.