Rock band Loverboy 'Working For The Weekend' at the Palms' Pearl Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "This Could Be The Night" for Loverboy fans.

The rock group is scheduled to be "Working For The Weekend" when they take the stage at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The band was originally formed in 1978 when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitarist Paul Dean at Calgary's Refinery Night Club.

The "Notorious" group was the first Canadian group to earn Columbia Records' Crystal Globe Award, which celebrates a group that sells over five million albums outside their native country. In 2009, the group was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

If you're looking to "[Love] Every Minute Of It", tickets are on sale now and start at $45.