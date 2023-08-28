Rock band Foreigner announces final set of shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The band behind hits like "Jukebox Hero", "Cold As Ice", and "Urgent" is getting ready to say goodbye.

Foreigner previously announced their plans to retire and are currently on their Historic Farewell Tour, which is scheduled to run through the end of 2024. That includes additional dates at The Venetian, where the band has had a residency for several years. You can see the new dates below.



March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

The band was formed in 1976 by British guitar player Mick Jones. Bassist Jeff Pilson said that it feels like a good time to say goodbye to Foreigner's fans.

"The objective here is to go out on a high note, which not all bands do," Pilson said. "I'm sure there's a lot of bands that they simply need the money, so I can't begrudge them for doing that. But because we're in a position where we don't have to worry about that, we're going to go out on a high note and make sure that this legacy is preserved with all the respect and integrity that it deserves."