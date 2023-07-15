Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Lodge performing at The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and roll fans will get a special treat when Hall of Famer John Lodge performs at The Smith Center this month.

The bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter is best known for being part of the group The Moody Blues.

According to The Smith Center, Lodge will perform the entire Days Of Future Passed album as well as a selection of classic hits. There will also be performances by Jon Davison of Yes. The Days Of Future Passed album celebrated its 55th anniversary in November.

In addition to spending five decades with The Moody Blues, Lodge has also released three solo albums called Natural Avenue, 10,000 Light Yeas Ago and B Yond.

The show at The Smith Center is scheduled for July 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and start at $40.