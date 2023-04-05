Rob Lowe bringing his one-man show to The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor Rob Lowe is bringing his one-man show to The Strip.

"Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live" is coming to The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort on June 9 and June 10.

The show is based on his best-selling memoirs that look at fame, fatherhood, marriage, and life in front of the camera.

There will be an artist pre-sale on Wednesday.

Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale on Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

This isn't the first time Lowe has put on a show in Las Vegas.

He has previously performed his one-man show at Planet Hollywood in 2018 and 2020.