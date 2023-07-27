River Rock Pizza & Pasta now open at Arizona Charlie's Decatur location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What do you get when you mix rock 'n' roll, Italian food, and a local casino?

You get River Rock Pizza & Pasta, which is now open at Arizona Charlie's Decatur location.

The 2,250-square-foot restaurant can seat up to 108 people. The restaurant's brick walls are covered with records, guitars, and photos of rock and rollers in action.

In terms of the food, the menu includes things like signature Neapolitan-style pizzas, salads, and pasta dishes like shrimp and capellini, angel hair pasta, and red win-braised short ribs.

The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout. It's closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The brand originally opened its first location in Laughlin at the Aquarius Casino Resort in 2020.