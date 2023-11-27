Ringo Starr and All Starr Band are returning to The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you'd like to be in an "Octopus's Garden" or want to go "Flying", you can stop by The Venetian Theatre this summer.

On Monday, casino officials announced that Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will return for six new dates, which you can see listed below.



May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 1

The band includes Steve Lukather from Toto, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay from Men At Work, Warren Ham from Kansas and Toto, Hamish Stuart from the Average White Band, and Gregg Bissonette.

"I've always said I'm my happiest when I'm playing with great musicians and this band is one of the very best," Starr said. "But even so, sometime during and just after every tour, I think okay. That's it. I'm going to stop touring. My family don't believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I'm taking the All Starr Band back on the road. We'll be doing a bit of a residency in Las Vegas at The Venetian. See you out there and until then, I send you peace and love."

Tickets start at $70.

The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. All presales will end on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.