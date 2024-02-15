Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The Greatest Show On Earth" is getting ready to visit Las Vegas valley.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will be stopping by UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center for six performances in October.



Oct. 4 - 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to a press release, the show features 75 performers from 18 countries, including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States.



You can buy tickets at UNLVTickets.com and tickets start at $25. Organizers add that prices are subject to change.

A presale is scheduled to run through Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. You can access the presale using the code "FUN4ALL".

Everyone two years old and up must have a ticket to enter the arena. Event organizers said guests that are 14 and older will not be allowed to wear costumes.

Doors open one hour prior to the performance.