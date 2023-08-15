Rick Springfield ready to rock The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Love Is Alright Tonite" and it's a time to "Celebrate Youth" as rocker Rick Springfield returns to The STRAT.

Following a set of sold-out shows in the spring, Springfield is back on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rick back for what are sure to be another round of fun, high-energy shows," said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment. "Rick is an iconic artist and his collection of chart-topping anthems keeps his fans on their feet every time."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $90.