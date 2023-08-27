Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for 'Game On' sports bar at Boulder Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new sports bar made its debut at Boulder Station this week with an eventful ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

From the creators of Blondies Sports Bar & Grill, Game On at Boulder Station will be bringing "an unmatched sports-viewing experience with bar-top gaming, draft beer options, and tabletop games" to the Las Vegas valley.

Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Boulder Station General Manager, Chris Gellner who was joined by Game On and Blondies Owner, Von Meyer, and the Vegas Golden Knights’ beautiful Vegas Vivas.

The 8,000 square-foot venue will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight and will show all of the professional and football games opening every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

For more information, please visit https://www.boulderstation.com/eat-and-drink/game-on.