Resorts World announces Travis Scott as headliner for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced Travis Scott as the first headliner for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be the first of many artists to take over Zouk Nightclub, starting Thursday, November 16, 2023, according to a news release. This news comes after Scott also headlined the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race weekend from March 17 to 19, 2023.

Resorts World is set to announce additional artists and headliners in the coming months.

For more information about Resorts World's ticket and room packages ahead of November's race, visit their website.