REO Speedwagon's 'Evening Of Hi Infidelity And More' coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legendary band REO Speedwagon is ready to take the stage at the Venetian Theatre to celebrate its 1981 album "Hi Infidelity".

"The Venetian is an intimate theater and Hi Infidelity is an intimate album," band member Kevin Cronin said. "We bared our souls in these songs so it will be emotional for us to play the whole album for the first time and tell its story. Then we get to blow the lid off the joint with the hit-filled second set."

The band is set to perform on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 with the shows scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

There will be an artist pre-sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $45.