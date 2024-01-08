Registration open for 34th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Registration is now open for the 34th annual AIDS Walk, hosted by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, which is also known as AFAN.

The organization is Nevada's largest non-profit AIDS service organization and helps HIV positive individuals with direct financial assistance, medical transportation, medical housing, mental health counseling and nutritional services. They also provide HIV testing and education and prevention programs.

This year's event is set for April 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Anyone who raises or donates $100 or more will receive two tickets to Penn & Teller's show at the Rio, a water bottle, T-shirt, and tote bag. The magical duo have served as grand marshals of the event for the past 22 years.

Check-in is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with entertainment and a festival starting at 9 a.m. before the walk kicks off at 10 a.m.

You can learn more, including how to register, here.