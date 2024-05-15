Registration now open for 20th Annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're ready to deck the halls for charity, get ready to dust off your Santa suit.

Registration is now open for the 20th Annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, which raises money for Opportunity Village.

This year, Opportunity Village is celebrating its 70th anniversary and the organization helps those with disabilities by providing workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts and social recreation.

The 2024 edition of the Great Santa Run is set for Dec. 7 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, which is located at 200 S. Third Street. There will be 5K and one-mile races, which are also stroller, wheelchair, walker, and pet-friendly.

Early-bird pricing is $25 per participant. The price will go up on July 30. Children under three years old are free.

Registration includes a Santa suit, finisher's medal, and swag bag. Participants can also earn prizes for fundraising, like T-shirts, blankets, water bottles, and a staycation at a Station Casinos property in Las Vegas.

