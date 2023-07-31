Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Registration for Henderson fall camps, classes, events starts on Tuesday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Henderson fall registration
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:26:14-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Fall is right around the corner and the City of Henderson is gearing up to open registration for autumn activities.

Starting on Tuesday, city officials said the public can sign up for more than 2,700 camps, classes, and events.

That includes everything from Intro To Pickleball classes to a Nevada-Shaped Pizza Party where you can make the perfect pizza pie in honor of Nevada Day.

According to city officials, the popular Doggie Paddle & Play Day and Water Street Jazz Series are also back this year.

You can see the full list of available classes, camps, sports leagues, and other programs here.

City officials said registration can be submitted online or in-person at any Henderson recreation center starting on Aug. 1 until programs and classes are full.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH