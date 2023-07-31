Registration for Henderson fall camps, classes, events starts on Tuesday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Fall is right around the corner and the City of Henderson is gearing up to open registration for autumn activities.

Starting on Tuesday, city officials said the public can sign up for more than 2,700 camps, classes, and events.

That includes everything from Intro To Pickleball classes to a Nevada-Shaped Pizza Party where you can make the perfect pizza pie in honor of Nevada Day.

According to city officials, the popular Doggie Paddle & Play Day and Water Street Jazz Series are also back this year.

You can see the full list of available classes, camps, sports leagues, and other programs here.

City officials said registration can be submitted online or in-person at any Henderson recreation center starting on Aug. 1 until programs and classes are full.