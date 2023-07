LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Polynesian reggae star J Boog is coming to the valley.

The Compton native is scheduled to perform at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Sept. 14.

He released his debut album, Hear Me Road, in 2007 and it peaked at number eight on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. The two-time Grammy nominee has also released his self-titled EP and Backyard Boogie in 2011 followed by Wash House Ting in 2016.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $33.