Reggae Rise Up returns to downtown Las Vegas, announces festival lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest acts on the reggae music scene are coming to Las Vegas for the Reggae Rise Up festival.

This year's event is set for Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The headliners include Stick Figure on Friday, Slightly Stoopid on Saturday, and Rebelution on Sunday.

Other acts include:



Wiz Khalifa

Atmosphere

Pepper

Tribal Seeds

Dispatch

Protoje

HIRIE

Fortunate Youth

The Expendables

Aurorawave

Bombargo

Cydeways

Fayuca

Jesse Royal

Kboonh & Johnny Cosmic

Mouse Powell

Native Leaves

Ozomatli

Satsang

Sol Seed

Stylie

Tunnel Vision

Unified Highway

Festival organizations said additional acts could be announced leading up to the festival.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $68.