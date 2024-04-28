Reggae Rise Up returns to downtown Las Vegas, announces festival lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest acts on the reggae music scene are coming to Las Vegas for the Reggae Rise Up festival.
This year's event is set for Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
The headliners include Stick Figure on Friday, Slightly Stoopid on Saturday, and Rebelution on Sunday.
Other acts include:
- Wiz Khalifa
- Atmosphere
- Pepper
- Tribal Seeds
- Dispatch
- Protoje
- HIRIE
- Fortunate Youth
- The Expendables
- Aurorawave
- Bombargo
- Cydeways
- Fayuca
- Jesse Royal
- Kboonh & Johnny Cosmic
- Mouse Powell
- Native Leaves
- Ozomatli
- Satsang
- Sol Seed
- Stylie
- Tunnel Vision
- Unified Highway
Festival organizations said additional acts could be announced leading up to the festival.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $68.