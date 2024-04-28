Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Reggae Rise Up returns to downtown Las Vegas, announces festival lineup

Reggae Rise Up Vegas Music Festival 2023
Ben Allen / @ballenmedia
Ben Allen (@ballenmedia) for Reggae Rise Up
Reggae Rise Up Vegas Music Festival 2023
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 21:33:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the biggest acts on the reggae music scene are coming to Las Vegas for the Reggae Rise Up festival.

This year's event is set for Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The headliners include Stick Figure on Friday, Slightly Stoopid on Saturday, and Rebelution on Sunday.

Other acts include:

  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Atmosphere
  • Pepper
  • Tribal Seeds
  • Dispatch
  • Protoje
  • HIRIE
  • Fortunate Youth
  • The Expendables
  • Aurorawave
  • Bombargo
  • Cydeways
  • Fayuca
  • Jesse Royal
  • Kboonh & Johnny Cosmic
  • Mouse Powell
  • Native Leaves
  • Ozomatli
  • Satsang
  • Sol Seed
  • Stylie
  • Tunnel Vision
  • Unified Highway

Festival organizations said additional acts could be announced leading up to the festival.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $68.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH