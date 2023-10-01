Red Rock Canyon officials requiring timed reservations for Scenic Drive through May 31

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're wanting to check out Red Rock Canyon's Scenic Drive, you'll either have to make a reservation or get there early.

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 1, timed reservations are required for visits between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the timed entry permit system was launched on Nov. 3, 2020 to "improve access, the visitor experience and to better protect natural and cultural resources."

BLM officials said the system allows them to control the pace and flow of visitors, reduce crowding and provide a better experience.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is the most visited National Conservation Area in the country with over 3.5 million visitors in 2019.

Red Rock officials said those without a reservation can still come into the area. However, the vehicle must be through the fee station at 8 a.m.

Reservations can be made online or by calling (877) 444-6777. Reservations will be required through May 31.