'Ready Or Not': Herbie Hancock coming to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The smooth and melodic sounds of Herbie Hancock are ready to echo through the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino.

On Tuesday, venue officials announced the Grammy-award winner and music legend is coming to the valley.

Casino officials said he's scheduled to perform on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Tickets start at $45. Club Serrano members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Pearl Concert Theater customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

According to Hancock's website, the Las Vegas stop is one of 14 stops on his latest tour.