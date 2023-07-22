Watch Now
Rapper Lil Yachty wants to welcome fans to "The Field Trip Tour"

Lil Yachty
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 21:07:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Psychedelic rapper Lil Yachty is coming back to the valley.

"The Field Trip Tour" is scheduled to stop by Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Oct. 26. It's to promote his latest album, "Let's Start Here", which has received critical acclaim and earned him a spot performing at a musical guest on Saturday Night Light.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

This isn't the first time the artist has performed at the Brooklyn Bowl. The venue posted photos from when he performed there in 2017.

