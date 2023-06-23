Randy Houser taking the stage at Sunset Station in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunset Station announces "We Went" with country singer and actor Randy House who is scheduled to perform at the Sunset Amphitheater.

Houser recently wrapped up his coheadlining tour with longtime friend Jamey Johnson and is currently on the road with Cody Johnson. He's best known for songs like "Runnin' Outta Moonlight", "Goodnight Kiss", and "Like A Cowboy."

The show is set for Aug. 26. Tickets start at $43 and are on sale now. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.