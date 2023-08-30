Rainbow Company Youth Theatre announces 2023-2024 season, audition dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is back for their 47th season.

This year, productions include "Lord Of The Flies", "The Odyssey", "Much Ado About Nothing", and "The Addams Family". All performances will be at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, which is located at 800 South Brush Street.

According to the theatre company, each show will have eight performances over two weekends. During the second weekend's Saturday matinee show, American Sign Language interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Here is this season's schedule:

"Lord Of The Flies" - Sept. 22-Sept. 24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1

"The Odyssey" - Dec. 1-Dec. 3 and Dec. 8-Dec. 10

"Much Ado About Nothing" - Feb. 9-Feb. 11 and Feb. 16-Feb. 18

"The Addams Family" - April 26-April 28 and May 3-May 5

All performances will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays. There will be two shows on Saturdays. One will be at 2 p.m. and one will be at 7 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m.

"Lord Of The Flies" has already been cast. However, the last three shows will have auditions, which are open to members of the community that are between 8 and 18 years old. There is no cost to audition and auditions will be by appointment.

Auditions are scheduled for Oct. 7 for "The Odyssey" , Dec. 16 for "Much Ado About Nothing", and Feb. 24 for "The Addams Family".

Show tickets are $10 while season ticket packages are $22. Both are on sale now.