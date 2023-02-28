Watch Now
Raiders 5K sells out

Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:08:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven't signed up to run in the Las Vegas Raiders 5k this weekend, you are too late.

The team said the race has officially reached capacity and has sold out.

The Raiders Foundation said the inaugural event will benefit Hope Means Nevada, which is a statewide nonprofit organization that raises awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in Nevada.

"We have a responsibility to support our community, especially our youth," Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said. "Joining forces with Hope Means Nevada helps us drive the message of awareness and the importance of mental health."

The event is on Saturday morning with the race starting at 9 a.m.. The 3.1-mile course starts at Allegiant Stadium, heads north along Polaris Avenue, over the Hacienda Avenue bridge, and then comes back to Allegiant Stadium.

