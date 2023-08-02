Watch Now
R&B groups 98° and All-4-One are bringing their hits to The Dollar Loan Center

98° and All-4-One
Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 21:58:10-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — "I Swear" it's going to be a night full of hits at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson as the R&B groups All-4-One and 98° are set to take the stage on Oct. 7.

All-4-One is known for love songs like "So Much In Love" and, of course, their biggest hit, "I Swear". The Grammy award-winning group's song was on the Hot 100's #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks and still holds a spot as one of the most successful singles of all time. It's also in the Guinness' Book of World Records for the biggest selling single of 1994.

As for 98°, they sold 10 million records between 1997 and 2002 and are known for songs like "Thank God I Found You" and "True To Your Heart", which was featured in the Disney movie Mulan.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35.

