R&B group Jodeci announces residency at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — R&B group Jodeci announced an upcoming residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay earlier this week.

"THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY" will officially kick off on Friday, March 15, 2024. Fans can expect to hear all their favorite hits, including "Freek'n You," "Forever My Lady," and "Come & Talk to Me."

The residency will feature ten shows, starting in March 2024 and running through July. These shows include:



Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 20

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Fans will be able to access ticket pre-sales beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the ten shows go on sale Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 702-632-7600.

All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.