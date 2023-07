LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — R&B artist Maxwell is coming back to the Wynn's Encore Theater for a three-night engagement with his show, Maxwell: NIGHT, The Trilogy Show.

Over the last 20 years, Maxwell has released five studio albums earning four platinum album certifications, an NAACP Image award for Outstanding Male Artist, and a Soul Train award for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist.

Maxwell's performances at the Wynn are scheduled for Aug. 9, Aug. 11, and Aug. 12.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $55.